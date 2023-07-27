ASEAN Consensus on the East Sea Issue

The escalating tensions in the East Sea not only pose a threat to regional security, but also have global implications due to the strategic significance of the region. As a regional organization, ASEAN plays a crucial role in preventing conflicts and facilitating peaceful resolutions of maritime and island disputes based on international law.

ASEAN has made substantial contributions to international efforts which aimed at preserving regional peace, including the resolution of disputes in the East Sea over time. Furthermore, ASEAN is widely acknowledged as the most successful regional organization in the world, effectively managing potential conflicts and enhancing security awareness in the East Sea region.



The international community recognizes the paramount importance of ASEAN's role in addressing the East Sea issue. Regional policymakers supporting ASEAN's central role in resolving disputes will significantly contribute to improving regional security.

Ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, the President of Indonesia emphasized that adhering to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) is the key to building a stable, peaceful, and prosperous East Sea. Recently, Indonesia announced that ASEAN has agreed to conduct its first-ever joint military exercise in the East Sea amidst increasing tensions and instability in the region. Admiral Margono, speaking after the ASEAN Defence Forces Chiefs' Meeting (ACDFM) in Nusa Dua, Bali, stated: "In the near future, we will organize joint military exercises in the Natuna Sea, called ASEAN Unity Exercise (ENatuna)".



The exercise will primarily focus on maritime security and search and rescue operations (SAR), as well as social services in the Natuna area. It will involve the participation of armed forces from ASEAN member states, including the army, navy, and air force. Admiral Margono emphasized that the exercise aims to highlight ASEAN's central role and will not involve combat training.

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia emphasized the importance of resolving East Sea issues through peaceful means, avoiding threats or the use of force, and ensuring stability for commercial purposes. In a recent press statement, the Malaysian government reaffirmed its commitment to protect sovereignty, sovereign rights, and national interests in the East Sea.

Malaysia is committed to seeking constructive resolutions to sovereignty-related disputes in the East Sea in accordance with the principles of international law, including UNCLOS 1982. The active participation of Southeast Asian countries in addressing the East Sea issue demonstrates their ability to manage conflicts in the region, enhance geopolitical resources, and underscores ASEAN's central role in the regional framework.

ASEAN is fully committed to implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and promoting effective and substantive negotiations for a Code of Conduct (COC) that aligns with international law and UNCLOS 1982. ASEAN member states place high value on solidarity, unity, and a future-oriented approach with people at the center. They also emphasize the inseparable role of the ASEAN military in addressing common regional challenges, particularly in the complex security landscape of today, for the sake of peace, prosperity, and security./.

