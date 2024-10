ASEAN Bolsters Disaster Resilience

31/10/2024

With a diverse geography ranging from mainland to islands, Southeast Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to natural disasters. To create a safer region, ASEAN countries can only share and strengthen cooperation to prevent and mitigate natural disasters.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are hotspots prone to floods, coastal erosion, and wildfires. Thailand is being impacted by climate change in many areas, having to contend with heat waves and droughts. If sea levels rise by about 2m, it will affect 28% of the population and 52% of the GDP. In Indonesia, rising sea levels affect vast areas of low-lying peat land used for palm oil production.

The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with Quang Ninh Province, organized a 2023 ministerial-level fire fighting, search and rescue drill. Photo: VNA

Similarly, in Vietnam, a two-meter sea-level rise would have a devastating impact on people in the Mekong Delta and Red River Delta where agriculture plays a crucial role. According to satellite data, Malaysia's coastal areas will also be affected.



Rescue teams search for people missing due to floods and cold lava from a volcano in West Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 12, 2024. Photo: Xinhua/VNA Climate change and the warming of the oceans caused by humans are increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as Typhoon Yagi. According to UNICEF, six million children in Southeast Asia have been affected by this typhoon, facing difficulties in accessing clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter. Currently, some Southeast Asian countries are turning to the Netherlands for solutions to address rising tides and floods caused by climate change. The Netherlands, with decades of experience in water management, aims to help reduce billions of dollars in costs for flood disaster systems and the damage suffered by people. Equipment was ready to install a pontoon bridge to replace the collapsed Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Tho Province, northern Vietnam on September 10, 2024. Photo: VNA

According to observers, the Netherlands' experiments with floating buildings and coastal protection measures could guide Southeast Asia's efforts to combat rising sea levels. Among the initiatives used in the Netherlands is the Maeslant storm surge barrier near the port of Rotterdam, which has protected the country's southern coast for over 25 years. This fully automatic barrier will automatically close when the sea level rises more than 1.5m, protecting a country with 40% of its area below sea level. The only other similar storm surge barrier in the world is located in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

Southeast Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, although ACDM's activities have made significant progress in developing disaster management in the region. However, in the context of increasing disaster risks, there are still challenges ahead. By working together in the spirit of “one ASEAN, one response”, ASEAN is ready to address these challenges and move towards becoming a leading organization in disaster management./.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Hong Hanh