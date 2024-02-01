ASEAN & JAPAN Shares Determination and Actions for the Environment

The key challenge that ASEAN faces in the coming decades is the need to balance economic growth while reducing carbon emissions. Action for a green environment is imperative and cannot be delayed, demanding countries in the region to collectively demonstrate shared determination, strong commitment, and resolute action towards achieving a net-zero emissions Asia for sustainable development.

At the first summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio noted that AZEC plays an important role in promoting innovation; supporting the formation of transparent, resilient, strong, and trustworthy supply chains; expanding the market of clean energy and advanced technology; boosting the coordination of energy transition policies; and enhancing public - private partnerships and cooperation in the private sector to accelerate energy transition in the region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the first summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) in December 2023. Photo: VNA

The first summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) takes place in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: VNA

Attending the summit, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed Vietnam's strong determination and resolute actions in fulfilling the outlined commitments, including proactive efforts to enhance cooperation in achieving all three goals of reducing carbon emissions, ensuring energy security, and fostering economic growth in Asia. He also emphasized the necessity for closer coordination between ASEAN countries and Japan to build an open and inclusive Asia-Pacific region, fostering peace and stability, particularly ensuring respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister pointed out that the growing impacts of climate change require the international community to show determination and take practical actions to achieve the target of net zero emissions. He affirmed that with its sense of responsibility towards the globe and its entire people, Vietnam has carried out many strong measures with a new mindset and approach to realize the commitments made at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), notably building a national strategy for climate change, a green growth strategy, the 8th National Power Development Plan that eyes the majority of renewable energy in the energy structure, and the plan on growing one million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice; making and implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions plan; issuing the plan on implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and announcing the resource mobilization plan for the JETP implementation.

Vietnam has been actively constructing and refining institutional frameworks and legal frameworks, encompassing laws related to oil and gas, land, and electricity. These efforts are directed towards promoting the development of renewable energy through market mechanisms, fostering the growth of biomass electricity, and establishing carbon credit trading.

A 2km-long coastal embankment in Thinh Long Town, Hai Hau District (Nam Dinh), distorted entirely by the waves as seen from above. Photo: VNA



To help reach the targets of AZEC, he proposed that cooperation should be focused on researching, developing, and diversifying clean energy sources and new technologies; stepping up technology transfers to ensure clean energy sources are broadly accessible and affordable in Asia and ensuring energy transition suits each country’s conditions.

The community commemorates the victims of the earthquake and tsunami disaster that occurred in March 2011 in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Photo: KYODO/VNA

At the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined cooperation directions aimed at addressing climate change through a global, inclusive approach, emphasizing multilateralism to ensure that no one or no country is left behind. He highlighted the importance of integrating innovation, science, and technology into key collaborative areas while advocating for climate finance as a leverage point to unlock global climate goals.

The "Environment Festival" program, themed "Keeping Da Nang's Sea Forever Blue," attracted nearly 500 young people and local residents. Photo: VNA