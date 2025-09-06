Ao dai - Vietnam’s Cultural Ambassador
From past to present, the traditional Ao dai has remained a cultural emblem and an elegant symbol of Vietnam’s heritage cherished by its people and admired by friends around the world.
Unlike many traditional garments around the world, the Ao dai requires no elaborate preparation. It is simple yet elegant, modest yet alluring, qualities that have helped it blend naturally into the everyday lives of Vietnamese women. Scholars and cultural historiansregard the Ao dai as a symbol of national pride, embodying a beauty that is both discreet and graceful.
Beyond daily life, the Ao dai also serves as a cultural ambassador for Vietnam. Tourists often seek it as a one-of-a-kind souvenir, while on global stages such as Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, Vietnamese contestants have chosen the Ao dai to showcase the
nation’s charm and identity.
In 2006, Mai Phuong Thuy’s modernized black Ao dai embroidered with peacock motifs won her a spot among the Top 20 Best National Costumes at Miss World. Two years later, Thuy Lam captivated Miss Universe audiences with the Vu khuc hac (crane dance) design
by Thuan Viet, inspired by the regal elegance of Queen Nam Phuong, placing her in the Top 10 for Best National Costume.
In 2012, Luu Thi Diem Huong’s Ao dai featuring dragon and ethnic brocade patterns also earned a Top 10 placement, while in 2013, Truong Thi May’s lotus-inspired gown in red and gold, adorned with crystals, was ranked as the first National Costume by Missosology and made the Top 10 at Miss Universe.
The Ao dai is also a source of pride for Vietnamese communities overseas. During the Lunar New Year and cultural festivals in countries such as the United States, France, Australia, and Japan, it is worn with pride, reflecting a lasting bond with their heritage and homeland, even from afar.
Story: Ngan Ha/VNP Photos: VNP’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi