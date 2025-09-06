Ao dai - Vietnam’s Cultural Ambassador

From past to present, the traditional Ao dai has remained a cultural emblem and an elegant symbol of Vietnam’s heritage cherished by its people and admired by friends around the world.

Tracing the history of the Ao dai through Vietnam’s cultural events.

Korea has the hanbok, Japan the kimono, and Scotland the kilt, andVietnam is celebrated for its graceful Ao dai. The word itself has even been added to the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as a Vietnamese woman's high-necked tunic with ankle-length panels at front and back, worn over trousers.

Ao dai showcased at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Unlike many traditional garments around the world, the Ao dai requires no elaborate preparation. It is simple yet elegant, modest yet alluring, qualities that have helped it blend naturally into the everyday lives of Vietnamese women. Scholars and cultural historiansregard the Ao dai as a symbol of national pride, embodying a beauty that is both discreet and graceful.

At ‘Bach Hoa Bo Hanh,’ the Ao dai stood out as traditional Vietnamese costumes were beautifully revived.

The Ao dai as part of a traditional Vietnamese engagement ceremony.

Schoolgirls looking elegant in their Ao dai.

Beyond daily life, the Ao dai also serves as a cultural ambassador for Vietnam. Tourists often seek it as a one-of-a-kind souvenir, while on global stages such as Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, Vietnamese contestants have chosen the Ao dai to showcase the

nation’s charm and identity.

The royal Ao dai - an invaluable artifact reflecting the artistry and heritage of Vietnam’s imperial courts.

Worn everywhere, from family and diplomatic ceremonies to the stage.

In the Ao dai, Vietnamese women shine with elegance and graceful femininity.

In 2006, Mai Phuong Thuy’s modernized black Ao dai embroidered with peacock motifs won her a spot among the Top 20 Best National Costumes at Miss World. Two years later, Thuy Lam captivated Miss Universe audiences with the Vu khuc hac (crane dance) design

by Thuan Viet, inspired by the regal elegance of Queen Nam Phuong, placing her in the Top 10 for Best National Costume.

The Ao Dai Festival, a signature cultural and tourism event held annually in Ho Chi Minh City every March.

In 2012, Luu Thi Diem Huong’s Ao dai featuring dragon and ethnic brocade patterns also earned a Top 10 placement, while in 2013, Truong Thi May’s lotus-inspired gown in red and gold, adorned with crystals, was ranked as the first National Costume by Missosology and made the Top 10 at Miss Universe.

The Ao dai is also a source of pride for Vietnamese communities overseas. During the Lunar New Year and cultural festivals in countries such as the United States, France, Australia, and Japan, it is worn with pride, reflecting a lasting bond with their heritage and homeland, even from afar.

Story: Ngan Ha/VNP Photos: VNP’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi