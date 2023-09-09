Anna Swallow Nest - A Gift from Hue

09/09/2023

There was a young man named Le Van Loc from Thanh Hoa province who came to Hue in search of his fortune. Despite facing numerous challenges and making sacrifices, Loc eventually succeeded in creating a premium nutrition product Anna Swallow Nest, which captured the elegant taste of the imperial city. It has now become a top-notch gift for tourists visiting Hue.

Le Van Loc - Director of Anna Swallow Nest.

Since ancient times, swallow nests have been recognized as one of the eight special dishes (bat tran) that were served to emperors. Swallow nests are highly valued for their nutritional benefits, nourishing the nervous system, strengthening bones and tendons, and extending lifespan.

According to Associate Professor Ngo Dang Nghia from the Institute of Biotechnology and Environment at Nha Trang University, the substances in swallow nests have the ability to stimulate cell division and tissue development, promoting the growth and regeneration of new cells. As a result, swallow nests have a scientific basis for treating illnesses, aiding in recovery, rejuvenating the skin, inhibiting virus cells, and enhancing the body's immunity.

In Hue, there are quite a few businesses that raise swallows, including Hue Anna Swallow Nest Production and Trading Co., Ltd., located at 7/66 Hai Trieu, Hue city. This company is considered one of the most promising and strong enterprises due to its well-invested and modernized system of farms, breeding technology and processing of swallows.

Le Van Loc, the director of the company said that he had visited many famous swallow nest regions in Vietnam, such as Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Cu Lao Cham (Quang Nam), and eventually settled in Hue. He noticed that Hue has a rich water system, lagoons, and is close to coastal areas and islands, providing abundant natural food for swallows.

In 2014, he invested in building a four-story house with a total area of 600m2 to start his swallow raising experiment. After a year, he harvested his first swallow nests, and from there, the production volume rapidly increased. Now, he owns four large swallow farms. To add more value to the products, he invested in a processing line to produce a variety of high-quality economic products.



Anna Swallow Nest's birdhouses have reached a number of around 70,000 swallows. What's special about Anna Swallow Nest is that they have taken full control of a closed production process, from directly managing their own swallow breeding chain to actively exploiting processing, and supplying about 20 high-quality product lines, such as raw swallow nests, shaped swallow nests, refined swallow nests of various types, and various other products made from 100% pure swallow nests.

All products of Anna Swallow Nest are 100% natural, fresh, and pure swallow nests, without any additives, preservatives, artificial coloring, or any kind of chemicals. All products undergo rigorous scientific testing and inspection, ensuring that every product delivered to customers meets the highest quality standards.

Nowadays, when tourists go to Hue, besides enjoying famous traditional specialties of the ancient capital like keo me xung (sesame candy), mam tom chua (sour shrimp paste), banh ep (pancake), banh loc (tapioca dumpling), and bun bo Hue (Hue-style beef vermicelli soup), they can also have the privilege of trying a premium and nutritious gift that embodies the essence of the imperial cuisine, Anna Swallow Nest.