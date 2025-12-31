Andy Soloman - Telling Vietnam’s Story through Light

31/12/2025

From black-and-white film in the early 1990s to emotional reunions over 30 years later, British photographer Andy Soloman has woven a Vietnamese narrative using the "light" of memory, connection, and human warmth. The photography exhibition, “Continuum: Vietnam,” part of Hanoi International Photography Festival 2025, unfolds a journey where the past and present illuminate each other, reflecting a resilient country in constant transformation.

British photographer Andy Soloman - the man who tells Vietnam’s story through light.

More than just a photography exhibition, “Continuum: Vietnam” is a space where memory and the present converge, and portraits become a bridge spanning three decades of the nation's robust development. Organized in Hanoi with the support of the British Council and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, the exhibition reaffirms the commitment of these international organizations to promoting understanding of the culture, society, and human stories of Vietnam.

Andy Soloman is a published photographer who currently divides his time between the UK and Vietnam. During his time living in Hanoi from 1992 to 1999, he worked as an international photojournalist, contributing to various newspapers and news agencies. He quickly made Vietnam a part of his life. His early assignments took him through the length of the country: from Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Thai Nguyen to Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, and the majestic Central Highlands. He was captivated by a Vietnam rich in identity, where people, despite facing difficulties, remained optimistic, resilient, and warm-hearted.

Photographer Andy Soloman delivers a speech at the "Continuum: Vietnam" exhibition.

The exhibition features 51 photographs, including 21 new portraits Soloman shot between 2022 and 2024, when he returned to Vietnam seeking out the same individuals he had photographed three decades prior. These are displayed alongside 30 documentary photos captured in 1992 - 1993, a pivotal time when Vietnam was just entering the Doi moi (Renewal) period. The juxtaposition of old and new images creates a powerful visual dialogue, allowing viewers to clearly perceive the country’s transformation and the personal journey of growth of everyone.

Many of the faces in the photos are those of ethnic minorities, children working in the Quang Ninh coal region, or residents in Cao Bang. In Ha Giang (the name used previously), a place that left a deep impression on him, Soloman documented the highland markets and Mong families beside their distinctive stone walls. “My finger was almost always on the shutter button,” Andy recalls, “as my eyes, ears, and even my sense of smell became intoxicated by the scenery and people of this place”.

Thirty years later, upon his return, he witnessed profound change: hillsides covered with green coffee and rubber plants, the establishment of schools and health clinics, and visibly improved living standards. The reunions with his former subjects became deeply emotional experiences. “This exhibition is my tribute 2 to the people of Vietnam, who have opened their hearts to me over the decades,” Andy said. “I want to show the world that miraculous change”.

Photographer Andy Soloman speaks with the UNFPA Representative, Matt Jackson (right), at the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, James Shipton, Director of the British Council in Vietnam, emphasized: “Each frame tells a story that continues to unfold over time, reflecting our desire to cultivate a strong and enduring relationship with Vietnam”.

Documentary photographs captured between 1992 and 1993, just as Vietnam was entering its Doi Moi (Renewal) era.





The representative for UNFPA, Matt Jackson, also praised the exhibition as a reminder of the power of intergenerational continuity: the passing down of knowledge, skills, and a resilient spirit that builds sustainable communities. For Soloman, Vietnam is not only where he matured professionally but is also his second home. It was in Hanoi that he met his Vietnamese wife, who has been a constant source of support for his photography career. Their second son has even followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a young photographer himself.

A glimpse into Andy Soloman’s photography exhibition, “Continuity: Vietnam”.





Story: Bich Van

Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh