An Inspirational Teacher

05/05/2024

Joseph Kingsley Entsuah, a Ghanaian educator, is greatly admired by students at Maya school, who effectionately refer to him as "the inspirational teacher". He consistently demonstrates diligence and gentleness towards his students, coupled with remarkable English teaching skills. His passion lies in inspiring Vietnamese students to embrace active learning, empowering them to master the English language and open doors to global knowledge exchanges with international peers.

He earned his bachelor's degree in English Education from the University of Education, Winneba-Ghana. Having traveled extensively across the globe, he spent four consecutive years as an English teacher and sports coach for students of various ages at Bangyikhan School in Bangkok, Thailand. With a dynamic personality, a thirst for learning, and a desire to seek new opportunities for enriching his knowledge, Joseph Kingsley Entsuah ventured to Vietnam.

Observing Vietnam's English language centers constantly expanding and hiring foreign teachers, he saw it as the perfect place to use his expertise in English pedagogy and sports to inspire Vietnamese students. Joseph arrived in Hanoi in 2019 with the fervor of youth and a deep love for Vietnamese culture. Initially, he began teaching English at a language center. With his natural, engaging, and humorous teaching style, Joseph’s English classes became truly captivating, enthusiastically embraced by Vietnamese students.

After some time, he applied and successfully secured a position as a teacher at Maya School. For him, this opportunity was a remarkable experience, working in an international school nestled in a farm village, surrounded by nature, about 50km away from the bustling capital of Hanoi. The school uses the Montessori method, emphasizing the importance of student autonomy and education in love, compassion, and fostering good values, aiming to shape well-rounded personalities and facilitate comprehensive development in children.

He considers Maya School as his second home. He said, "Teaching in the serene natural environment of Maya eco-village has filled me with positive emotions, deepening my understanding of Vietnamese cultural traditions. It has provided me with the opportunity to use my teaching skills for the students".

Joseph has also explored various regions of Vietnam such as Sa Pa, Co To Island, Tam Dao, Cat Ba, and Ho Chi Minh City. These journeys were not merely for leisure but also provided him with opportunities to experience and understand the educational landscape of the places he visited, gaining insights into Vietnamese children, students, and society as a whole.

In Hanoi, apart from his regular teaching hours, Joseph often dedicates his days off to coaching students in football. As a football coach who has worked for many years in Bangkok, Thailand, his coaching style not only instills sportsmanship and physical fitness in the students but also helps them practice their English language skills in a team environment and community setting. Students under his guidance are encouraged to debate with him on various topics and are treated as equals. Light-heartedly, Joseph jokes that he too has to adapt to be ready to support his students anytime, anywhere, even beyond regular class hours.

Joseph Kingsley Entsuah in Ha Long, Quang Ninh province. Photo: Files

The Ghanaian man has expressed his commitment to Vietnam for the long term, intending to live and work here while welcoming more new students to join him in mastering the international language and becoming valuable citizens contributing to Vietnam.

Story: Bich Van

Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP & Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi