Agro-Forestry-Fishery Exports Up Nearly 30% in January

05/02/2026

Vietnam’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached an estimated 6.51 billion US dollars in January 2026, up 29.5% from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Agricultural products accounted for the largest share, earning about 3.6 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 41.8%. Fisheries exports totaled 940 million US dollars, up 21.5%, while forestry products generated 1.72 billion US dollars, rising 13%. Exports of livestock products reached 47.5 million US dollars, up 20.2%.

Asia remained Vietnam’s largest export market for agro-forestry-fishery products, accounting for 45.3% of total export value. The Americas followed with 22.7%, and Europe with 13.4 %. Compared with the same period last year, exports to Asia rose 41.1%, while shipments to the Americas and Europe increased 22.4% and 11.2 %, respectively. Exports to Africa and Oceania also recorded strong growth, up 21.6% and 32.3 %.

Among individual markets, China, the United States and Japan were Vietnam’s three largest destinations, with market shares of 22.6%, 20.4% and 7%. Exports to China posted the strongest growth, surging 66.1% year on year, while exports to the United States and Japan rose 21.6% and 19.6%, respectively.

Several key agricultural commodities recorded robust growth in January, including coffee, rubber, rice, tea, fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts and pepper. Coffee and rubber continued to play a leading role, with coffee exports estimated at about 180,000 tons, valued at 981 million US dollars, and rubber exports at around 220,000 tons, worth 416 million US dollars. Export prices for both products remained relatively stable, with major markets concentrated in Asia and Europe.

Processing octopus for export to the Japanese market at Huy Nam Co. in An Giang province. Photo: Tran Viet/VNA



Fruits and vegetables remained a bright spot, with export turnover estimated at around 750 million US dollars, double the level of the same period last year, driven largely by strong demand from China and rising shipments to the United States. Rice exports reached approximately 600,000 tons, valued at 370 million US dollars, as average export prices increased by about 4% to 616.6 US dollars per ton.

The ministry said it will continue to focus on market development, trade promotion and agricultural restructuring to raise value added, ensure food safety and meet the requirements of export markets.