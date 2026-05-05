Advancing Vietnamese Medical Expertise onto Global Stage

05/05/2026

The endoscopic thyroidectomy technique pioneered by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong - once believed “impossible” - has not only changed the life of thousands of patients but also made Vietnam a reputable hub for surgical training and technology transfer.

From the quiet intensity of surgical operations to international training programs bringing together leading surgeons, he has steadily advanced Vietnamese medical expertise onto the global stage.

Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong and his colleagues at the National Hospital of Endocrinology consult on a patient prior to endoscopic thyroid surgery. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Dr. Luong’s Technique

Dr. Luong’s innovation was rooted in a patient-centered concern: conventional thyroid surgery often leaves a prominent 8 - 12cm cervical scar, which can significantly affect patients’ post-operative quality of life. Several decades ago, endoscopic thyroid surgery was widely regarded as unrealistic. Unlike the abdominal or thoracic cavities, the cervical region offers no natural space for endoscopic instrumentation. In addition, critical anatomical structures, including the trachea, esophagus, recurrent laryngeal nerve, and parathyroid glands, are densely concentrated in this area, increasing the risk of iatrogenic injury.

Drawing on his extensive experience in laparoscopic surgery, Dr. Luong devised a novel approach: the insufflation of carbon dioxide (CO₂) into the cervical region to create a safe operative workspace. This innovation enabled more precise dissection and improved visualization of vascular and neural structures through high-definition endoscopic imaging. From this breakthrough emerged a minimally invasive technique for the treatment of thyroid disorders, later recognized internationally as the “Dr. Luong’s Technique”.

Rather than requiring a visible neck incision, the procedure utilizes a remote-access approach via the axilla and anterior chest wall, with small incisions of approximately 0.5 - 1cm. These incisions are easily concealed and tend to fade over time, significantly improving cosmetic outcomes. Most importantly, the technique does not rely on highly specialized or expensive equipment, enhancing its cost-effectiveness.

In Vietnam, the average cost per procedure ranges from 300 - 400 US dollars, compared with 8,000 - 10,000 US dollars in several advanced healthcare systems in Asia.

Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong places strong emphasis on training medical professionals. Photo: Files

Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong performs an endoscopic thyroid surgery at the National Hospital of Endocrinology. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

According to Dr. Luong, the technique is broadly applicable for other thyroid pathologies, including nodular goiter, Graves’ disease, and thyroid carcinoma. Beyond its clinical significance, the procedure offers substantial socio-economic value by expanding access to safe, minimally invasive surgical care and opening new directions in the management of thyroid disease.

Technology Transfer and Training

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Luong has placed strong emphasis on capacity building and professional training. Widely regarded as a dedicated mentor, he has trained generations of surgeons and specialists, both in Vietnam and abroad. At the National Hospital of Endocrinology, he has led numerous training programs in endoscopic thyroid surgery, helping establish a sustainable pipeline of skilled practitioners and further disseminate the technique.

In 2009, Dr. Luong began transferring the technique to overseas hospitals and receiving international trainees in endoscopic thyroid surgery. Photo: Files

In 2009, Dr. Luong initiated international technology transfer, partnering with overseas institutions to provide hands-on surgical training and facilitate knowledge exchange. To date, more than 300 foreign professors and physicians have been trained at the National Hospital of Endocrinology. The technique has since been adopted in numerous countries, including Australia, Portugal, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, India, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Luong examines a patient during a work visit to India. Photo: Files

Each year, Dr. Luong and his colleagues are invited by hospitals worldwide to perform live surgical demonstrations and deliver academic lectures on the technique. These engagements show the method’s global reach and the growing recognition of Vietnam’s contributions to surgical innovation.

Dr. Luong places strong emphasis on training the next generation, regularly sharing his expertise with doctors and specialists at home and abroad. Photo: Files

Dr. Luong stands as a compelling example of clinical excellence, innovation, and professional dedication. His work continues to inspire a new generation of Vietnamese professionals to pursue research, advance clinical practice, and contribute meaningfully to the global healthcare.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to medicine, Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong has received prestigious national honors, including: • Hero of Labor in the Renovation Period (2020)

• People’s Physician Title (2017)

• Third-Class Labor Order (2014)

• First Prize, Vietnam Talent Awards (2014)

Dr. Tran Ngoc Luong received the 2024 Bao Son Prize, which honors outstanding works in science, technology, literature, and the arts with strong academic value, broad applicability, and meaningful contributions to the country’s sustainable development. Photo: Files

Story: Vy Thao Photos: Tat Son/VNP & Files