“Accessory Wizard” in Vietnam’s Fashion Industry

16/09/2022

Designer Tran Quoc Dzung.

Tran Quoc Dzung is known as an “accessory wizard” in the Vietnamese fashion industry. Accessories designed by Dzung are favored by Vietnamese celebrities such as H’Hen Nie, Thuy Tien and Khanh Van.

The 24-year-old designer has had this passion since he was a child. Designing is an endless joy for Dzung, so he spends a lot of time on research to design new products from earrings to wallets and brooches.

Since Dzung was 12, he has worked hard at drawing and learned through fashion magazines, books and newspapers. Tran Quoc Dzung selected the fashion faculty at the University of Architecture to fulfill his dream.

According to Tran Quoc Dzung, his chance came at the end of his third year at the university when he was working on a theme for his graduation thesis. Designer Van Thanh Cong proposed that Dzung create accessories for the national costume of Ms.Hoai Sa when she was going to participate in the contest of Miss International Queen 2020.



Dzung used the material from a recycled yoga mat to create an accessory that would highlight the national costume of Hoai Sa at the contest. This was a turning point on his path to pursue his passion and he decided that accessory design would be his career.

Tran Quoc Dzung has launched many collections of accessories and cooperated with famous designers in the fashion industry on special collections. He said, “Designing jewelry and accessories is very difficult and strenuous work. The process is quite sophisticated, from sketching, drawing in detail, then making 3D files for production”.

