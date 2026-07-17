A Touching Journey to Bring Fallen Heroes Home
The "500-day-and-night campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains” pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for independence while renewing hope for families yearning to find their loved ones after decades of waiting.
The war has long since passed, yet the pain remains. Nearly 1.2 million of the nation's sons and daughters died in the struggle for freedom, independence and national reunification. To this day, the remains of approximately 175,000 soldiers have yet to be found, while another 300,000 recovered remains have not been identified. As time marches on, the search for and recovery of these remains has turned increasingly challenging as each year passes.
Driven by this pressing urgency and to mark the 80th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2027), a 500-day-and-night campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains was launched, which runs from
More than four months after the launch, nearly 1,400 remains have been recovered, including hundreds found in Laos and Cambodia. Most notably, a mass grave containing the remains of 69 soldiers with numerous personal belongings was recently discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. Verification and forensic testing are underway to identify these remains.
Along with the field searches, DNA sampling to identify the soldiers has been accelerated. To date, samples have been taken from 52,717 graves, of which 37,513 were eligible for sampling (over 71%). Nearly 93,470 biological samples have been collected from relatives, with 53,036 samples analyzed and synchronized into the national DNA database.
Local governments have also transferred 15,729 bone samples for centralized preservation and storage, of which the Institute of Military Forensic Medicine has received 9,087 from 15 out of 17 provinces and cities, and has conducted detailed forensic analysis on 124 samples.
This campaign, a vivid reflection of the Vietnamese tradition: "When drinking water, remember its source," has deeply touched the heart of every Vietnamese. For every set of remains brought home and every name re-engraved on a headstone, one less family suffers the agonizing pain of waiting and another wound of war is gently healed./.
Story: Thanh Hoa
Photos: VNP, VNA