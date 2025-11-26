A Spectacular World Culture Festival in Hanoi 2025

26/11/2025

Amidst the clear autumn season in Hanoi, Thang Long Imperial Citadel illuminated with the vibrant colors of the 2025 World Culture Festival. In this space where past and present converge, 48 nations gathered, bringing sounds, dances, and flavors of friendship - igniting belief in the unifying power of human culture.

The First World Culture Festival Hanoi 2025 takes place at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Heritage site.



The festival took place from October 10–12, 2025, bringing together hundreds of artists, artisans, designers, chefs, and representatives from different cultural backgrounds. The event was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Madam Ngo Phuong Ly – wife of Party General Secretary To Lam, representatives from UNESCO, along with leaders from various ministries, sectors, and embassies of many countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other leaders visit the cultural spaces of the participating countries.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh speaks with Jonathan Wallace Baker, Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam, at the Festival.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders perform a special ritual of painting five-colored ceramics to inaugurate the Festival.

Guests participate in the opening ceremony ritual, which combines craftsmanship and technology.

The National Culture Space featured 45 exhibition booths, each serving as a "door opening to the world": from Japanese tea ceremony art, Iranian carving, and Cuban folk dances to vibrant Mongolian attire. The traditional costume experience area attracted a large number of visitors with Vietnamese Ao dai, Korean Hanbok, Japanese Kimono, and more. The Culture Road and Culinary Street, with 34 stalls, was a “sensory feast” in the heart of Hanoi, where the distinctive flavors of Asia and Europe blended, affirming that cuisine is the fastest bridge between cultures. On the central stage, 23 domestic and international art troupes performed acts combining tradition and modernity. From the Thai Xoe dance to Russian folk dances and contemporary performances, all created an emotionally captivating artistic space.



A ceremonial drum performance opens the event.

The “Steps of Heritage” program - a presentation of nearly 100 traditional costumes - was an impressive highlight, taking the audience on a journey through the history and identity of various nations. The Vietnamese Ao dai and ancient Vietnamese attire featured prominently alongside the garments of other countries, celebrating fashion as a “global cultural language”.



A mass performance featuring Vietnam's ethnic groups.

The Nha Nhac (Hue Royal Court Music) dance.

A performance showcasing the Vietnamese Ao dai.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jonathan Wallace Baker, Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam, stressed: “Let this festival be remembered not only for its colors, but for the message that: when culture connects, humanity will unite”.

The opening night art program concludes with a spectacular fireworks display, shared by the joy of all participating delegations.

The booths attract a large number of visitors.

The World Culture Festival Hanoi 2025 affirmed its potential to become an annual regional and international cultural event, contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam as a dynamic, friendly nation rich in identity, and further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Vietnam and its friends across the globe.



By Tran Thanh Giang VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh

