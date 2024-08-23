A Silent Supporter of Vietnamese Startups

An took part in the workshop “Breakthrough to success - discover your passion to run a business” in Hanoi. This event attracted many young directors from the Vietnamese startup community. The image of An Nguyen, full of enthusiasm and energy, sharing business challenges and management methods in the digital economy era, was truly inspiring. He has helped the Vietnamese startup community gradually build comprehensive business models and strategies to operate with a global mindset.

Young people are listening to An Nguyen's insights at a talk.

An Nguyen is a passionate and energetic individual.

Born in the sun-drenched and impoverished region of the Central Highlands (Dak Lak), An Nguyen began his journey to the US at 16. Upon arriving in the US, he faced the challenge of adapting to a new environment.

An had to study and work much harder than his peers to develop language skills and independence. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from UC Davis and earned an MBA from California State University, East Bay at the age of 28.

Through relentless effort and the determination typical of hardworking Vietnamese, An opened a chain of restaurants in California. His entry into the business world was driven by a desire to highlight Vietnamese culture through cuisine in America. He is the CEO of four restaurants including Gao Fresh Noodles, specializing in pho; Nam Phuong Vietnamese Restaurant, focusing on traditional Vietnamese dishes; Sate Viet Grills & Banh Mi, offering banh mi and pho; and the Q-Time Restaurant, serving Western cuisine. Additionally, he is the CEO of Atlanta Beauty & Barber Academy, a chain of 12 vocational schools for hair and beauty training.

While his business successes in the US brought him wealth and status, his greater aspiration was to reconnect with Vietnam and support young Vietnamese entrepreneurs. In 2022, he founded SuperX Academy (Entrepreneur Training Academy for Vietnamese) in the US. This community of world-class entrepreneurs aims to contribute, give back, and make a difference. At SuperX Academy, An personally trains and conducts workshops to guide new businesses in management, leading entrepreneurs from basic to advanced levels.

The students were thrilled to interact with An Nguyen.

In 2023, An and SuperX Academy arrived in Vietnam to support Vietnamese businesses in growing and establishing brands that can reach the world. SuperX Academy aims to provide educational programs and workshops to develop skills for entrepreneurs. By using advanced personal development tools globally and translating them into Vietnamese, SuperX Academy helps small and medium business owners understand their strengths and weaknesses, find appropriate learning paths, and build businesses with a 100-year vision instead of 20-30 years.

An is also a passionate speaker and the only Vietnamese Master Facilitator at Points-of-You. He stated, "We stand behind social activities for equality and prosperity in education, especially in Vietnam. Every entrepreneur joining SuperX Academy will make an impact by participating in events and teaching programs".

Currently, SuperX Academy is striving to make a difference for Vietnamese entrepreneurs by providing a world-class educational platform, supporting ordinary people to become extraordinary entrepreneurs. This is An Nguyen's aspiration and passion for his homeland and the Vietnamese startup community.

In his free time, An Nguyen enjoys reading books at libraries in Vietnam.

An Nguyen has traveled to many countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, and China, conducting training courses through SuperX Academy. He devotes considerable time and energy to the young Vietnamese business community. For him, seeing young entrepreneurs mature and build their businesses is the motivation for him and SuperX Academy to reach even further.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi