A reliable, positive and responsible Vietnam in the international arena affirmed
The trip to the US by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and to make visits to the US and the United Nations has affirmed a reliable, positive and responsible Vietnam in the international arena.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ASEAN-US Special Summit on May 13 (local time). Photo: Duong Giang/VNA
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.
Photo:
Duong Giang/VNA
The Vietnamese Prime Minister and delegates attend a ceremony to put the nameplate on
the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C. Photo:
Duong Giang/VNA
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and has a roundtable with CEOs
from world-leading firms and
investment funds listed on the NYSE. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with some overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals
and young people as part of his working
trip to the US and the UN. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA
The Vietnamese Prime Minister receives President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA
The Vietnamese Prime Minister has a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed,
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA