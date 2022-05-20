A reliable, positive and responsible Vietnam in the international arena affirmed

The trip to the US by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and to make visits to the US and the United Nations has affirmed a reliable, positive and responsible Vietnam in the international arena.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ASEAN-US Special Summit on May 13 (local time). Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

The Vietnamese Prime Minister and delegates attend a ceremony to put the nameplate on the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and has a roundtable with CEOs from world-leading firms and investment funds listed on the NYSE. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with some overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals and young people as part of his working trip to the US and the UN. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA



The Vietnamese Prime Minister receives President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA



The Vietnamese Prime Minister has a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

