A Pearl of the Northwest Region

12/01/2024

The Moc Chau National Tourist Area in Son La Province has a sparkling beauty akin to a "bright pearl" within the mountains and forests of the Northwest region.

With its strategic location as a significant gateway to Son La Province and the Northwest, coupled with favorable natural conditions such as climate, breathtaking scenery, and unique natural resources, the tourism area receives numerous visitors at home and abroad.

Thanks to its breathtaking natural scenery, Moc Chau has established a distinctive allure that is seldom found elsewhere, making it particularly attractive to tourists. Photo: VNP

The tea hills in Moc Chau serve as a major attraction, drawing a considerable number of tourists who come to experience the scenic beauty. Photo:VNP

Situated at an average altitude ranging from 800m - 1,000m above sea level, the geographical conditions have divided Moc Chau into four main areas of the plateau, highland belt, the area along the Da River, and the border area. Each zone possesses its own distinct advantages in shaping characteristic products.

Thanks to its diverse terrain and a cool climate throughout the year, with a high occurrence of foggy days (around 80 days per year), Moc Chau is renowned as the "land of fog and mist". Visitors arriving here at any time of the year can explore the natural landscape featuring vast tea plantations and valleys adorned with seasonal flowers. Moc Chau is also famously known as the "land of waterfalls" due to its numerous spectacular waterfalls like Dai Yem, Tat Nang, Chieng Khoa and Nang Tien, leaving an unforgettable impression on tourists.

As the cold winds of the season sweep in, Moc Chau adorns itself with a new coat made of thousands of delicate, charming white mustard flowers. The Moc Chau mustard flower season begins in November, leaving visitors in awe of the immense beauty and impressive vitality of this flower species.

For a long time, Moc Chau cherry blossoms have been renowned as one of the four great famous flowers, symbolizing rare, exquisite beauty and freshness. The first cherry blossoms in Moc Chau gently unfurl their petals as the chilly winds of winter sweep across the peaceful plateau. These blossoms not only enhance the allure of Moc Chau's landscape but also infuse the space with a new, warm, and vibrant breath of spring.

After the cherry blossom season, Moc Chau transforms itself into a pristine white landscape during the plum blossom season. From small mountain slopes to valleys, hamlets, and villages, the plum blossoms cover the area, spreading far and wide in every nook and cranny of the mountains and forests. The renowned plum blossom valleys in Moc Chau, such as Na Ka, Mu Nau, Van Ho have long captivated and entranced visitors with their beauty.

Apart from the popular flower seasons mentioned earlier, other blossoms like buckwheat flowers, wild sunflowers, triangular circuit flowers, and Bauhinia variegata flowers also embellish this region with a romantic allure. These flowers contribute to the charm and appeal of Moc Chau, earning numerous recognitions and accolades in various world nature and travel rankings, all adding to the allure of the Moc Chau Plateau.

By VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi