A New Technique in Contemporary Art

03/10/2023

Fascinated by the art of “phap lam” - a technique involving enamel painting and carving on metal, commonly found on the decorations of mausoleums in the imperial city of Hue - Nguyen Hoang Anh and her Hoa Gam team have developed a new technique called “ Hoa kim sa” (drawing using metal materials) to honour the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditional art.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, the leader of the Hoa Gam group, said that during her visits to Hue and exploration of the ornate tombs, she was captivated by the meticulous and elaborate decorations. After graduating from the Graphic Design Department at the Industrial Fine Arts University in Hanoi, Hoang Anh delved into historical documents related to the technique of enamel art and initiated the Hoa Gam group in 2020, comprising fellow art enthusiasts who shared her passion for traditional art.

According to Hoang Anh, her research revealed that the art of "phap lam" involves crafting artistic pieces primarily from copper, which are then coated with one or multiple layers of colorful enamel and fired to fuse the layers. Due to its unique crafting process, the art boasts not only visual appeal but also durability in terms of mechanical, chemical, and physical properties, making it resilient against impact, environmental factors, and weathering.

Hoang Anh discovered that the original "phap lam" technique is extremely complex, involving seven main stages and 108 subsidiary steps. Recognizing the need to simplify this near-lost art of Vietnam for revival, she and her Hoa Gam colleagues did some research and experimentation. The result was the streamlined "Hoa kim sa" technique, which consists of three main stages: bending copper threads, applying enamel dots, and applying the final glaze. In this context, "Hoa" signifies painting, "kim" represents the metallic material forming the core of the product, and "sa" denotes the colored sand that imparts distinctiveness to the piece.

Hoang Anh emphasized that this streamlined innovation doesn't compromise the aesthetic appeal of products crafted using traditional techniques; rather, it makes the execution process simpler, enabling more individuals to create decorative items for practical use in daily life.

Working together with fellow Hoa Gam members, Hoang Anh began incorporating the "Hoa kim sa" technique into decorating souvenir products, combining it with materials such as wood and plastic for items like phone cases, coasters, phone charms, calendars, fans, and paintings. Generally, it takes 5 to 10 days to create a product using the "Hoa kim sa" technique.

With the aim of honoring and promoting the beauty of Vietnam's cultural and traditional art through the "Hoa kim sa" technique, the Hoa Gam group organized discussions and workshops in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to directly guide and facilitate young enthusiasts in accessing, practicing, and experiencing this art form./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh