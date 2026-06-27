A Korean Expert’s Love for Vietnamese Rice

27/06/2026

Through various cooperative programs of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Dr. Jongsoo Shin has contributed to scientific and technological innovation and human resource development in Vietnam’s agriculture sector as well as efforts to elevate Vietnamese rice in the global market.

Dr. Jongsoo Shin inspects the growth of rice crops in the Mekong Delta. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

For Vietnam’s rice industry, Dr. Shin is a valued expert who has seen Vietnam not only as a place of work, but a country with a rich wet rice civilization and its farmers’ innovative spirit.

From his very first visit to Vietnam, Dr. Shin was deeply impressed by the cultural depth of its rice cultivation. In his view, rice is not simply an agricultural product, but an essential part of the nation’s identity. After visiting the country’s two largest rice-growing regions, the Mekong Delta and the Red River Delta, he truly appreciated how generations of Vietnamese farmers have developed highly productive and sustainable farming systems.

Discussing new rice varieties currently being tested by experts from the Agricultural Genetics Institute. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Dr. Jongsoo Shin at the experimental garden for new rice varieties at the Agricultural Genetics Institute. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

As IRRI Regional Director for Asia, Dr. Shin believes his role extends beyond agricultural expertise to include a broader development vision. Given the growing impacts of climate change and market pressures, he sees innovation crucial for Vietnam to sustain its agricultural achievements.

One of his most memorable experiences was a visit to the Mekong Delta, where farmers were experimenting with new cultivation methods in the field. “I was very impressed that farmers were not only applying technology but also actively improving it. Vietnam has a remarkably strong spirit of cooperation. Researchers and farmers alike are always willing to learn, share experiences, and work together for innovation. These are key to the growth future of Vietnamese agriculture,” he said.

Discussing new rice varieties currently being tested by experts at the Agricultural Genetics Institute. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Over years, IRRI has partnered with Vietnam to develop rice varieties resistant to drought, salinity intrusion, and flooding, while promoting climatesmart farming and the application of digital technology in agricultural production.

According to Dr. Shin, the true value of a project is not its immediate outcomes, but the long-term benefits for farmers. “I hope Vietnamese farmers will continue to benefit long after a project is completed with stronger production, sustainably developed innovations, and, most importantly, stable market outlets for farmers.”

Dr. Jongsoo Shin, an expert, scientist, and manager at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), has remained deeply committed to supporting Vietnam’s agricultural development. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Dr. Jongsoo Shin from South Korea is an international agriculture expert who has made significant contributions to promoting sustainable rice farming in Vietnam. A key leader of the RiceEco project funded by the Mekong - Korea Cooperation Fund, he was awarded a Certificate of Merit by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Talking with experts from the Agricultural Genetics Institute in the gene research laboratory. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Friendly and deeply devoted to Vietnam’s agricultural sector, Dr. Jongsoo Shin attends a training session at the Agricultural Genetics Institute. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Sharing stories about Vietnamese rice cultivation with researchers from the Agricultural Genetics Institute. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The institute has trained many Vietnamese scientists and technicians, many of whom now hold key positions in the agriculture sector. Dr. Shin believes to maintain its position as one of the world’s leading rice exporters, Vietnam should move from quantity to quality, invest more in sustainability, strengthen market linkages, and advance data-driven digital agriculture.

Dr. Shin speaks at a workshop on technical solutions for high-tech rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta. Photo: Files

Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development presented a commemorative medal to IRRI for its contributions to agriculture and rural development in 2024. Photo: Files