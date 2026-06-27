A Korean Expert’s Love for Vietnamese Rice
Through various cooperative programs of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Dr. Jongsoo Shin has contributed to scientific and technological innovation and human resource development in Vietnam’s agriculture sector as well as efforts to elevate Vietnamese rice in the global market.
For Vietnam’s rice industry, Dr. Shin is a valued expert who has seen Vietnam not only as a place of work, but a country with a rich wet rice civilization and its farmers’ innovative spirit.
From his very first visit to Vietnam, Dr. Shin was deeply impressed by the cultural depth of its rice cultivation. In his view, rice is not simply an agricultural product, but an essential part of the nation’s identity. After visiting the country’s two largest rice-growing regions, the Mekong Delta and the Red River Delta, he truly appreciated how generations of Vietnamese farmers have developed highly productive and sustainable farming systems.
As IRRI Regional Director for Asia, Dr. Shin believes his role extends beyond agricultural expertise to include a broader development vision. Given the growing impacts of climate change and market pressures, he sees innovation crucial for Vietnam to sustain its agricultural achievements.
One of his most memorable experiences was a visit to the Mekong Delta, where farmers were experimenting with new cultivation methods in the field. “I was very impressed that farmers were not only applying technology but also actively improving it. Vietnam has a remarkably strong spirit of cooperation. Researchers and farmers alike are always willing to learn, share experiences, and work together for innovation. These are key to the growth future of Vietnamese agriculture,” he said.
Over years, IRRI has partnered with Vietnam to develop rice varieties resistant to drought, salinity intrusion, and flooding, while promoting climatesmart farming and the application of digital technology in agricultural production.
According to Dr. Shin, the true value of a project is not its immediate outcomes, but the long-term benefits for farmers. “I hope Vietnamese farmers will continue to benefit long after a project is completed with stronger production, sustainably developed innovations, and, most importantly, stable market outlets for farmers.”
Dr. Jongsoo Shin from South Korea is an international agriculture expert who has made significant contributions to promoting sustainable rice farming in Vietnam. A key leader of the RiceEco project funded by the Mekong - Korea Cooperation Fund, he was awarded a Certificate of Merit by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.
The institute has trained many Vietnamese scientists and technicians, many of whom now hold key positions in the agriculture sector. Dr. Shin believes to maintain its position as one of the world’s leading rice exporters, Vietnam should move from quantity to quality, invest more in sustainability, strengthen market linkages, and advance data-driven digital agriculture.
For Dr. Shin, the future of Vietnamese rice lies in not only higher productivity, but also greater value, stronger resilience, and a more sustainable presence in international markets. It is also the journey where he and IRRI continue to accompany Vietnam’s agricultural future.
Story: Bich Van Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files