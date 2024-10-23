A Journey to capture Vietnam's Traditional Crafts

"The people I met while gathering 3 material for this special book all share a common love for their craft, a determination to stick with it despite life's many challenges," said Phong.

When the collection of over a decade's worth of materials grew substantial, Phong spent nearly a year filtering through the images and preparing the content for the book. Filtering the images was the most time-consuming process due to the vast number of photos. The text was also carefully selected to be concise 4 yet informative, serving to promote the unique cultural features of the country. Most importantly, he wanted to inspire readers everywhere to explore Vietnam's traditional crafts.