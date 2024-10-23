A Journey to capture Vietnam's Traditional Crafts
To complete his photobook, "Vietnam's Traditional Crafts," photographer Tran The Phong spent over a decade traveling throughout Vietnam, diligently researching, listening to stories, and capturing the simple yet mesmerizing moments.
In his 34 years as a photographer, Tran The Phong has had the opportunity to travel extensively, meet numerous artisans, and hear their stories and witness their dedication to preserving traditional crafts. From this admiration and respect, his collection of photographs on Vietnamese traditional crafts grew steadily. He visited numerous provinces and cities, delving into craft villages to converse, document, and capture images. From over 20,000 images preserving memories of 66 craft villages around the country, Phong selected 45 sets based on their distinctive and handcrafted characteristics. To him, these are 45 slices that capture the unique features of different regions and the very breath of Vietnamese life.
From paper making in Cao Bang, cast iron casting in My Dong, Hai Phong, Van Lam embroidery in Ninh Binh, Dong Ho painting in Bac Ninh, Bat Trang ceramics in Hanoi, conical hat making in Thua Thien Hue, Ma Chau silk weaving in Quang Nam, to bamboo mat making in Cu Chi, lantern making in Ho Chi Minh City, coconut fiber making in Ben Tre, and brocade weaving in An Giang, the prevalent image in Phong's photographs is the endurance and perseverance of the artisans.
"The people I met while gathering 3 material for this special book all share a common love for their craft, a determination to stick with it despite life's many challenges," said Phong.
When the collection of over a decade's worth of materials grew substantial, Phong spent nearly a year filtering through the images and preparing the content for the book. Filtering the images was the most time-consuming process due to the vast number of photos. The text was also carefully selected to be concise 4 yet informative, serving to promote the unique cultural features of the country. Most importantly, he wanted to inspire readers everywhere to explore Vietnam's traditional crafts.
In this 200-page book, Phong is particularly proud of highlighting the simple, familiar beauty of the artisans and those who silently dedicate themselves to traditional crafts. They believe that with this love, traditional crafts will be preserved and developed, even as modern life poses many challenges.
Phong decided to print a limited edition of 100 copies using carefully selected paper. The photo paper and liner were chosen from Italian fine art paper. The book cover is made of Dutch paper, and the book case is made of Finnish cardboard./.
Story: VNP Photos: Tran The Phong Translated by Hong Hanh