A Bridge Connecting Hundreds of Crafts in Bach Nghe Ward

11/11/2024

With the desire to preserve and promote the value of Vietnamese craft products, Bach Nghe Ward, founded by Ngo Quy Duc in June 2024 in Hanoi, has been organizing themed exhibitions for visitors to experience and learn more about the cultural values deeply embedded in Vietnamese craft products.



Since June 2024, Bach Nghe Ward has organized many exhibitions related to traditional crafts. Photo: Files

Although graduating with a degree in Information Technology, Ngo Quy Duc felt a deep connection to the nation's cultural heritage. During his visits to various craft villages, Duc witnessed firsthand the skillful hands of artisans creating handcrafted products. This inspired him to embark on a journey to preserve and promote the fine traditional values of Vietnamese craft villages. After 17 years of dedication to traditional craft villages, Ngo Quy Duc envisioned transforming Bach Nghe Ward into a center for research, development, and application to create cultural products for Vietnamese craft villages.

Duc said, “Handicrafts are an indispensable part of Vietnamese culture. However, many artisan villages are declining due to industrialization, so I believe it is crucial to focus on preserving these exquisite products. I named it Bach Nghe because it reflects the concept of a hundred crafts, allowing visitors to learn more about traditional artisan villages through hands-on experiences. This is also the quickest way to reintegrate handmade products into the lives of Vietnamese people”.

A large number of people who appreciate traditional crafts come here to learn about various specialized topics. Photo: Files

To help visitors understand each craft village product in depth, Bach Nghe Ward organizes themed exhibitions for each craft village on a monthly basis. In addition to exhibitions, Bach Nghe Ward focuses on hands-on product experiences so that people can find a connection with Vietnamese culture through each handcrafted product. From there, they can continue to write new chapters for traditional craft villages.



Since its opening, Bach Nghe Ward has organized a themed event called "Thanh Lieu Woodblock Printing - The Journey of Reviving a Craft Village" by facilitating an exchange between Thanh Lieu Village artisans and visitors and organizing woodblock printing practice sessions for everyone to understand the unique techniques of woodblock printing. In addition, Duc also organized creative workshops at Bach Nghe Ward, such as interactive lacquerware exhibitions, learning about ceramics, lacquerware, and floral arrangements.

People can witness firsthand the production process of traditional handicrafts. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Ngo Quy Duc remarked, "Connecting with businesses during the implementation process will promote the development of craft village products to the community so that everyone can together write new chapters for traditional craft villages”./.

Bach Nghe Ward has gradually become a familiar destination for those who love traditional crafts. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh