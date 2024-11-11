A Bridge Connecting Hundreds of Crafts in Bach Nghe Ward
With the desire to preserve and promote the value of Vietnamese craft products, Bach Nghe Ward, founded by Ngo Quy Duc in June 2024 in Hanoi, has been organizing themed exhibitions for visitors to experience and learn more about the cultural values deeply embedded in Vietnamese craft products.
Although graduating with a degree in Information Technology, Ngo Quy Duc felt a deep connection to the nation's cultural heritage. During his visits to various craft villages, Duc witnessed firsthand the skillful hands of artisans creating handcrafted products. This inspired him to embark on a journey to preserve and promote the fine traditional values of Vietnamese craft villages. After 17 years of dedication to traditional craft villages, Ngo Quy Duc envisioned transforming Bach Nghe Ward into a center for research, development, and application to create cultural products for Vietnamese craft villages.
Duc said, “Handicrafts are an indispensable part of Vietnamese culture. However, many artisan villages are declining due to industrialization, so I believe it is crucial to focus on preserving these exquisite products. I named it Bach Nghe because it reflects the concept of a hundred crafts, allowing visitors to learn more about traditional artisan villages through hands-on experiences. This is also the quickest way to reintegrate handmade products into the lives of Vietnamese people”.
To help visitors understand each craft village product in depth, Bach Nghe Ward organizes themed exhibitions for each craft village on a monthly basis. In addition to exhibitions, Bach Nghe Ward focuses on hands-on product experiences so that people can find a connection with Vietnamese culture through each handcrafted product. From there, they can continue to write new chapters for traditional craft villages.
Ngo Quy Duc remarked, "Connecting with businesses during the implementation process will promote the development of craft village products to the community so that everyone can together write new chapters for traditional craft villages”./.
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh