30 Years of Cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea

13/12/2022

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992. Over the past 30 years, the two countries have made numerous important achievements in almost all fields, including politics, economy, culture, society and education to become each other’s strategic partners. Especially, in the field of economy, the RoK is a bright spot in the overall picture of the two countries’ bilateral cooperation, being one of the most important partners of Vietnam as it ranks top in terms of direct investment, official development assistance (ODA), and labour, tourism and trade cooperation. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the RoK, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in collaboration with the RoK’s YONHAP News Agency organize a photo exhibition themed "30 years of cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea" at the 45 Trang Tien Exhibition Hall in Hanoi from December 14-21, 2022. The exhibition features 90 typical photos, selected from the national archives of VNA and YONHAP. The pictures introduce to the public important milestones recorded during 30 years of their bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, investment, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges in the context of the two countries elevating the bilateral relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". The relationship between Vietnam and the RoK is expected to be continuously expanded and strengthened on the basis of the two countries’ similarities in geography, history and culture as well as the political trust and the mutual understanding between their leaders and people./.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and Korean Foreign Minister Lee Sang-ok sign a Joint Statement to establish the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea in Hanoi on December 22, 1992. Photo: VNA

In 2001, during a visit to the Republic of Korea, Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong and RoK President Kim Dae-jung announce the establishment of a "Comprehensive Partnership in the 21st Century". Photo: VNA

State President Tran Dai Quang welcomes President Moon Jae-in in Hanoi on March 23, 2018 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam. Photo: VNA

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Yoon Suk-yeol issue a joint statement to lift bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in Seoul on December 5. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is on a State-level visit to the Republic of Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992-2022). Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong receives in Hanoi on March 23, 2018 RoK President Moon Jae-in who is on a State-level visit to Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12, 2022. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Park Byeong-seug welcomes Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Seoul on December 13, 2021. Hue is on an official visit to the RoK. Photo: VNA

Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich welcomes in Hanoi on June 4, 2018 RoK Defense Minister Song Young-moo during the latter's official visit to Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong meets representatives of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association in Seoul on August 2, 2022. Photo: VNA

So far, about 40 localities of the two countries have established cooperative relations. Many RoK multinational corporations and big enterprises with modern technologies have invested in Vietnam.

Oil and gas is a key economic sector, making important contributions to the industrialization and modernization process of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

A wind and solar power project in Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan province. Photo: VNA

During 30 years (1992-2022), Vietnam-RoK trade relations have developed 150 times and is approaching the target of 100 billion USD by 2023. The RoK has always been the No. 1 investor of Viet Nam, making important and effective contributions to the country’s economic development.

Lotte Mart Company jointly with the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK introduce Vietnamese banana products at the Lotte supermarket chains across the RoK on June 16, 2020. Photo: VNA

The Viet Nam-RoK Technology Incubator Project (KVIP) in Can Tho city with a total investment of 21 million USD is the first milestone of the two countries’ cooperation in the field of high technology. Photo: VNA

Dinh Tha, a person of the Chut group in Arem village, Tan Trach commune, Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province receives an artificial arm under a Vietnam-RoK post-war bomb and landmine recovery project. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 19, 2021 hands over 2 billion won, funded by the Hana group of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam in coordination with the Vietnam Investment and Development Bank to carry out social welfare activities and COVID-19 fighting. Photo: VNA

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea have developed cooperation in culture and arts, youth exchange and education.

Korean artists in a traditional dance within the program “Vietnam-the Republic of Korea: 20 Years of Friendship” in Hanoi on December 14, 2012. Photo: VNA

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea continue strengthening cooperation in tourism, culture, arts and sports.

Vietnam’s sports have obtained glorious achievements with hallmarks of Korean coaches, typically Vietnamese men’s football and head coach Park Hang-seo.

Famous Korean chef Lee Won-il introduces his native cuisine to young Vietnamese people during a cooking class at the Movenpick Hanoi hotel on November 5, 2018. Photo: VNA

Chefs make Songpyeon at K-Food Fair 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Decorating cakes at the Vietnam-RoK Cultural Festival in Hai Phong on April 17, 2022. Photo: VNA

A photo exhibition opens in Hanoi on November 4, 2019 to introduce beauty and history of a UNESCO world heritage site, Baekje Historical Complex of the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA

Korean prominent artist Lee Sung-kun showcases his artwork on horses in Hanoi in October 2018. Photo: VNA

Visitors are beside a painting of a floating market in western Vietnam within the framework of a painting exhibition on Vietnam in Incheon in March 2022. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam-Korea Lantern Cultural Festival is held in Hanoi on September 10, 2022, launching a series of cultural exchanges to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Photo: VNA

Hanoi people and K-pop fans enjoy K-pop Lovers Festival 2022 at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone in Hanoi in May 2022. Photo: The Korean Cultural Centre

K-pop boyband BLANK2Y is named as South Korea's honorary ambassador for tourism to Vietnam. Photo: The Korea Tourism Organization

The Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea has over 240,000 people. They take part in numerous activities to help each other and make contributions to their homeland.

The Vietnam Cultural Festival is held annually in Seoul to help the expat community and Korean people to get together and understand more about Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese-Korean couple pianist Trinh Mai Trang and opera artist Park Sung-min are founders of the Miracle Choir and Orchestra project for orphaned children in Hanoi. Photo: The Miracle Choir and Orchestra

“Korean Street” in My Dinh –Song Da urban area.

The Korean community live in busy urban areas in Hanoi, mostly in Trung Hoa – Nhan Chinh, My Dinh – Song Da in Nam Tu Liem district, which are named “Korean Street”, “Korea Village”. Photo: VNA

The picture is grafted from nearly 2,000 photos of works on COVID-19 control in Vietnam in 2020 and 2021. It proves the country’s efforts and successes in COVID-19 prevention, fight and control. Photo: VNA

Hanoi is the capital city of Vietnam with a green beautiful Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: VNA

Quan ho (love duet) singing being recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Photo: VNA

The Don Village elephant race festival is an unique cultural characteristic of ethnic people in the Central Highlands in general and Dak Lak province in particular. Photo: VNA

The tradition of collecting letters has become part of Vietnamese culture whenever Lunar New Year arrives. The calligraphic works symbolize blessing, happiness, longevity, peace, virtue, and prosperity. Photo: VNA

Making square sticky rice dumplings, one of the most traditional special foods for Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (2nd L) checks out a cutting-edge mobile phone at SK Telecom's office in Bundang, on Sept. 17, 2003. Photo by courtesy/Yonhap

A joint Vietnamese-Korean vocational training institute for second-generation Koreans in Vietnam opens near Ho Chi Minh City on July 9, 1990. Photo: Yonhap

Korean and Vietnamese diplomats take part in a plaque unveiling ceremony at Vietnam's representative office in Seoul, Korea, on Nov. 24, 1992. Photo: Yonhap

Opening of Republic of Korea embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam on Dec. 22, 1992. Photo: Yonhap

Korean Prime Minister Lee Han-dong (2nd R) and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Khai take part in a cake-cutting ceremony at a reception in Hanoi to mark the 10th-anniversary of formal diplomatic relations on April 10, 2002. Photo: Yonhap

Executives from Daewoo E&C take part in the opening ceremony for a road in Vietnam on May 22, 1999. Photo: Yonhap

Guests look on as the opening ceremony of Orion-Hanel Picture Tube Plant takes place in Hanoi on Sept. 6, 1995. Photo: Yonhap

Dignitaries from Korea and Vietnam take part in the tape-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Daewoo Hotel in Hanoi on Oct. 30, 1996. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks in Hanoi with Korean businessmen to encourage investment on July 29, 2020. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese Premier Vo Van Kiet (C) operates a digital switchboard at Lucky-Goldstar's R&D center in Anyang on May 14, 1993. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnam's ambassador to Korea presents flowers to the first passenger to board a direct commercial flight between Busan and Ho Chi Minh City on Nov. 20, 2003. Photo: Yonhap

Korea's Daewoo Group opens its automobile production plant in Hanoi and rolls out its first locally made vehicle on Oct. 31, 1996. Photo: Yonhap

Samsung Electronics Co. Vietnam Plant. Photo: Yonhap

Diplomats from Korea and countries along the Mekong River attend a musical concert to mark the first anniversary of the Mekong-Han River Declaration in Hanoi on Oct. 25, 2020. Photo: Yonhap

People take photos at the National Museum of Korea with Seoul Tower in the background. Photo: Yonhap

A clear sky over Seoul as seen from Namhansanseong Fortress on May 28, 2019. Photo: Yonhap

People enjoy live traditional music at the 7th Royal Culture Festival underway at Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul on May 9, 2021. Photo: Yonhap

A sculpture of a black tiger has been set up at Gwanganri Beach in Busan to mark the upcoming start of the year of the tiger on Dec. 30, 2021. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese living in Korea watch live performances during the bilateral cultural exchange festival in Seoul on Aug. 27, 2017. The festival has been organized to mark the 25th anniversary of Seoul and Hanoi normalizing diplomatic ties. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese women who married into Korean families showcase traditional dancing at a community center in Sejong City on Oct. 30, 2019. Photo: Yonhap

A naturalized Korean citizen from Vietnam cast her ballot for the first time in a local election with her husband in Jeju. Photo: Yonhap

A Vietnamese woman who married a Korean man shed tears after meeting her parents at Incheon International Airport. The Korean government invited 90 parents from Southeast Asian countries whose daughters moved to Korea after marriage. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese performers attending the 2019 Seoul Friendship Festival pose for a photo with Korean participants clothed as traditional Korean gatekeepers on Aug. 31, 2019 . Photo: Yonhap

Korea welcomes Vietnamese tourists at Incheon International Airport as part of the Vietnam Welcome Week event on Sept. 2, 2019. Seoul is moving to attract more visitors from Southeast Asia to compensate for the drop in visitors from Japan. Photo: Yonhap

Girls' Generation fans cheer as they await the appearance of their favorite girl group at the Lotte Center Hanoi opening ceremony on Sept. 3, 2014. Photo: Yonhap

A village in Vietnam's Thai Nguyen, a sister province to Korea's North Gyeongsang, celebrates the opening of the new Saemaul Hall on Oct. 12, 2005. Photo: Yonhap

A traditional Korean state exam is reenacted at a university in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Yonhap

A person from a Vietnamese-Korean multicultural family (L) participates as a flame bearer for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics on March 5, 2018. Photo: Yonhap

Vietnamese and Korean fans cheer for Vietnam's football squad taking part in the Asian Games at a Vietnamese restaurant in Busan on July 29, 2018. Korean coach Park Hang-seo is leading Vietnam's national football team. Photo: Yonhap

This mosaic photo made up of 3,600 individual pictures shows a medical worker assigned to a military hospital and tasked with treating COVID-19 patients, drawing a heart shape over her head on Dec. 17, 2021. Photo: Yonhap