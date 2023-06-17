Young Vietnamese in Czech Republic contribute to environmental protection

Senator P. Quittova, head of the Czech-Vietnamese Friendship Parliamentarians Group of the Czech Senate, Environment Minister Petr Hladík, and former Czech Ambassador to Vietnam V. Grepl were among the participants.



At the workshop, members of the Czech Republic-Vietnam education centre presented their project on waste management, which aims to raise the awareness of Vietnamese in the Czech Republic about environmental protection.



In his remarks, Hladík spoke highly of the centre’s initiative and responded to queries on the Czech Republic’s environment policies.



Vietnamese representatives at the event noted their hope that the Czech government will further create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country in general and young people in particular to contribute to the host society, and serve as a bridge between the two countries.



They Czech Republic-Vietnam education centre is a non-profit organisation established by a group of young Vietnamese intellectuals in the Czech Republic with the aim of supporting Vietnamese in integrating into the host society./.