Workshop marks 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia

Addressing the hybrid event, Vladimir Mazyrin, Director of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies at the Russian Academy of Science, recalled the late President’s 10-year stay in Europe, saying the knowledge he gained had contributed to the success of Vietnam’s August Revolution and building a Vietnamese state of democracy and independence.



Nguyen Anh Tuan, Second Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, noted that Vietnam and the former Soviet Union Russia, and now Russia, have always stood side by side, and reaped many achievements in developing their traditional friendship as well as comprehensive strategic partnership.



The participating Russian and Vietnamese scholars shared the view that President Ho Chi Minh had creatively applied Marxism-Leninism to successfully lead the Vietnamese national liberation revolution and contribute to the bilateral relationship./