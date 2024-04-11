Making news
Vietnamese women in Hungary help promote national culture in host country
Attending a get-together held by the union on April 8, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao spoke highly of its contributions to activities of the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese representative offices there.
Women have also contributed to promoting Vietnam’s culture to people in the host country, Thao added.
The union is holding a painting contest for Hungarian children, with the sponsor of the Vietnamese Embassy. The contest is attracting the participation of students from over 50 schools across Hungary. The outstanding works will be honoured at a ceremony on May 25./.