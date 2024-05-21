Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnamese students win second prize at Int’l Science, Engineering Fair

Vietnamese students won the second prize in the Systems Software category at the 2024 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
  Nguyen Le Quoc Bao and Le Tuan Hy and their project "Integration of Deep Learning into Automatic Volumetric Cardiovascular Dissection and Reconstruction in Simulated 3D Space for Medical Practice" (Photo: VNA)  

They are Nguyen Le Quoc Bao and Le Tuan Hy from Ho Chi Minh City’s Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, with the project "Integration of Deep Learning into Automatic Volumetric Cardiovascular Dissection and Reconstruction in Simulated 3D Space for Medical Practice".

The achievement marks Vietnam's best performance in this international competition after the country won the first prize in the 2012 event.

This project also secured the 4th place award from the Association for Computing Machinery.

ISEF is the largest annual international science and engineering competition for high school students. This year’s competition, held in Los Angeles, the US from May 11-17, attracted nearly 1,353 projects by 1,699 students from 67 countries worldwide. The Vietnamese delegation had nine projects, including one individual and eight collective ones, in nine aspects./.

VNA/VNP

