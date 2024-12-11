Vietnamese Student Association in UK to enhance operational efficiency

Participants in the 10th Congress of the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK) has pledged to strengthen members' connections, further promote students' activities in the host country, and accelerate digitalisation to enhance operational efficiency.

This commitment was made by newly elected SVUK President Cao Quoc Dung at the association’s 10th Congress for the 2024 - 2026 term, held in London on December 7 - 8.

The event saw the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee Ho Hong Nguyen, and representatives of Vietnamese student societies across the UK.

During the congress, participants reviewed the SVUK’s achievements over the 2022 - 2024 term. Notable accomplishments include maintaining robust connections, providing support for members, and fostering the development of the Vietnamese student community in the UK. These efforts have been facilitated through communication channels and a network of 46 member student societies (Vietsocs) at universities and colleges in the country.

The congress also set key orientations and objectives for the 2024 - 2026 term, with a focus on expanding student-oriented activities and improving students’ awareness and skills.

A new 17-member executive board was elected to lead the association during this term. Additionally, an advisory board comprising five former secretariat members was established to provide guidance and support for the executive board in managing the association’s operations.

Addressing the congress, Ambassador Hung underscored the importance of creativity and innovation in SVUK’s activities, in line with the vision of "a new era – that of the nation’s rise" as articulated by Party General Secretary To Lam.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen educational cooperation between Vietnam and the UK, reaffirming the embassy’s support for students' initiatives.

The SVUK represents a vibrant community of over 14,000 Vietnamese students across the European country. It was officially recognised as a member of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in 2014./.