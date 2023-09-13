Vietnamese PM hosts Minister-President of Belgium’s Flanders region

PM Chinh welcomed Jambon on a working trip from September 12-16 at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Belgium diplomatic ties and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in agriculture.



He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to enhance comprehensive cooperation with Belgium, as well as regions and communities of the European country.



Jambon said Flanders consistently views Vietnam as a priority partner in Southeast Asia and will further promote the friendship as well as effective and practical cooperation with the country in all the fields where it has strengths, especially transport, seaport logistics, high technology, renewable energy, smart agriculture, and digital transformation.



The PM asked the Minister-President of Flanders to continue paying attention to the development of ties with Vietnam, particularly in economy, trade and investment, so as to help consolidate the Vietnam - Belgium relations.



He thanked the Flemish Parliament for early ratifying the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and proposed it promote the Federal Parliament of Belgium’s ratification of this deal.



PM Chinh also called on Belgium to urge the European Commission’s removal of the “yellow card” warning over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnam’s seafood in order to sustain livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fishermen and ensure the interests of millions of European consumers.



The PM asked Flanders to keep opening its market for Vietnamese exports, encourage its businesses to operate in Vietnam, and continue assisting the Southeast Asian country in training manpower for the agriculture, transport, and seaport logistics sectors.



For his part, Jambon affirmed his support for trade liberalisation and for Vietnam’s reinforcement of comprehensive ties with the EU.



He also pledged to promote the Belgian Federal Parliament’s ratification of the EVIPA, perceiving that the early ratification will generate practical benefits for investors of both Belgium and the EU.



At the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen partnerships in sustainable agriculture and the building and dredging of navigation routes. They also agreed to consider new cooperation mechanisms between Flanders and Vietnamese regions to improve the quality and effectiveness of the two countries’ cooperation./.