Vietnamese NA Chairman receives Jakarta Governor

Hue told the governor that his visit aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries on all channels and at all levels, including via party, parliament, and government channels, locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.



He expressed his hope that the capital cities of Hanoi and Jakarta will intensify cooperation and exchange development experiences, especially when a direct air route between them is expected to be launched soon.



The top legislator shared that the National Assembly of Vietnam has just approved the extension of tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, and increasing temporary residence of foreigners from 15 days to 45 days from August 15, which will facilitate the travel of the two countries’ businesses and people.



The Vietnamese NA’s agencies and Hanoi are in the process of developing the Capital Law (amended) and want to learn from Jakarta's experience, especially its specific policies, Hue added.



Hartono expressed his hope that Hanoi and Jakarta, which set up twinned relations in 2004, will continue stepping up the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fields of transport, city administration, service industry; and promote collaboration through the Jakarta Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as relevant agencies of Hanoi./.