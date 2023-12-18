Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over passing of Kuwaiti Emir

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over passing of Kuwaiti Emir

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 17 sent a message of condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his condolences to Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a message of condolences to Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah passed away on December 16 at the age of 86 after ruling the Gulf state for three years./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top