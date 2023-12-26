Vietnamese, Lao Parties' newspapers strengthen ties

A delegation of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dinh Nhu Hoan on December 25 paid a courtesy visit to Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training.



At the reception, Khamphan Pheuyavong, who is also Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Theory Council, appreciated the newspaper’s help for Pasaxon – the mouthpiece of the Lao Party, and proposed it maintain its assistance, especially in soon modernising Pasaxon’s website to improve the efficiency of the dissemination work.



He suggested Nhan Dan continue providing personnel training in terms of expertise, profession, and technology for Pasaxon.



Agreeing with the Lao official’s proposals, Hoan committed to sharing digital transformation experiences over the past two years to help Pasaxon upgrade its e-newspaper to meet requirements in the new trend.



Earlier the same day, at Pasaxon’s headquarters in Vientiane, the delegations of the two newspapers held a working session to review cooperation results over the past time.



On this occasion, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral collaboration in the coming time./.