Vietnamese gymnastics athletes striving to win Paris Olympics berths
At the first stop on this year’s FIG Apparatus World Cup circuit held in Cairo, Egypt on February 15-18, the Vietnamese athletes, namely Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien, Van Vy Luong and Trinh Hai Khang, had unsatisfactory performances.
Their coach Truong Minh Sang said that their minor faults at these competitions are able to be addressed to gain better results at upcoming ones.
After Cairo, the World Cup will come to Baku of Azerbaijan and Doha of Qatar./.