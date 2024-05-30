Making news
Vietnamese firms join Asia Tech X Singapore 2024
Outstanding technological products from Vietnam include artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and smart homes integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
Visiting the country’s exhibition area, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said it demonstrates the integration of domestic enterprises into the global market. He also expressed his hope that Vietnamese businesses will increase their presence in similar events and achieve more outcomes, connecting with international friends, learning, and sharing experiences.
Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications' ICT industry department and the head of the Vietnamese delegation to the event, noted this year, it is remarkable that participating Vietnamese businesses have already engaged in most major markets worldwide, from Asia and Europe to the Americas. Many of their products feature new and advanced technologies, with applications in AI and IoT successfully attracting numerous customers worldwide.
Lasting from May 29 to 31, the Asian flagship tech event is jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, with support from the Singapore Tourism Board. It features two main segments – AtxSummit and ATxEnterprise./.