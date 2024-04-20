Vietnamese film wins highest award at Asian festival in Italy

This is the first time a Vietnamese film has obtained the highest award at an Asian Film Festival in Italy.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung described this award as a great honor for the entire crew and thanked them for helping affirm the development of Vietnam’s cinematography in the international arena.

The film is about a journey of a young man tasked with delivering his sister-in-law's body to their countryside hometown after a tragic motorcycle accident. Amidst the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, he begins a search for his older brother, who vanished years ago.

The Asian Film Festival in Italy features new and the best works from East Asia. It is also an occasion for guests, including directors, actors/actresses, and producers, from different countries to meet Italian producers and distributors to seek cooperation chances.




