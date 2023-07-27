Vietnamese embassy in Russia marks War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day

Following an incense-offering ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi delivered a speech highlighting the significance of this important commemoration day and the great sacrifices made by heroes and martyrs for national independence, freedom and reunification.



He also took the occasion to present gifts to families of staff members who have relatives as wounded soldiers or martyrs.



Khoi read a letter from Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son to all Vietnamese representative agencies in Moscow./.