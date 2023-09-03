Vietnamese culture presented at “Taste of Sambal” fair in Malaysia

Various typical Vietnamese dishes have been presented by the Malaysia - Vietnam Friendship Association at the "Taste of Sambal" fair which was held in Ipoh, Perak state, Malaysia from August 30 - September 2.

The Vietnamese booth with typical dishes such as banh mi (Vietnamese baguettes), bun cha (grilled pork meatballs with vermicelli noodles), nem cuon (fresh spring rolls), coffee and tropical fruit juice attracted fair-goers.

Also at the fair, musical performances and a "ao dai" (Vietnamese traditional dress) show were performed by overseas Vietnamese, with the participation of Miss Intercontinental Vietnam 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and Miss Intercontinental Malaysia Lindsey Yap.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Ba Tan, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, said that the Party and State have always paid great attention to the Vietnamese community abroad, considering them an inseparable part of the great nantional unity bloc, an important factor contributing to strengthening cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Tan highly appreciated the association’s initiatives to organise activities to connect overseas Vietnamese in Malaysia, thereby building a united community, contributing to promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy between the nations.

The event is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-Vietnam diplomatic relations and the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association.

The “Taste of Sambal” fair is an annual Malaysian food festival, showcasing the cultural diversity of this Southeast Asian country. The festival attracts the attention of many good chefs and culinary experts from many countries around the world./.