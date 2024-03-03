A “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on March 1 to bring the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, working and studying in the country.



Ambassador Ly Duc Trung briefed participants on notable political, economic, and diplomatic achievements of Vietnam in 2023, affirming that the Vietnamese State always has favourable policies for the Vietnamese communities abroad.



He took the occasion to present certificates of merit to outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the citizen protection work in Israel, where an armed conflict has been ongoing for several months.



Dan Oppenhelm, a healthcare expert who has been involved in supporting various projects in Vietnam, expressed his deep impression with the Southeast Asian's scenic landscapes, dynamic cities, and peaceful villages.



He said that he is very excited to attend the event, which is the biggest cultural event for OVs on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.



The Vietnamese community in Israel consists of approximately 500 who have acquired citizenship, 80 long-term labour migrants, and around 120 short-term agricultural trainees./.