Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese embassies in the region to work closely with local authorities and diplomatic corps, enhance citizen protection measures, and maintain regular contact with the Vietnamese communities to keep constantly updated on expat communities' information.



The two embassies have advised the Vietnamese citizens on safety measures, and will keep a close watch on the situation while building suitable citizen protection plans.



The citizens have been advised to temporarily keep away from areas of conflict, stay updated on the situation, carry out necessary safety measures, strictly comply with regulations of local authorities, avoid large gatherings and limit travel.



When needing assistance, they should contact the embassy in Israel at +972-50-818-6116, +972-52-727-4248 and +972-50-994-0889, the embassy in Iran at +98 21 22411670 and +98 9306 459 865, or the Vietnamese foreign ministry’s citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84./.