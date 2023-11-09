The public security forces of Vietnam's Cao Bang province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held talks on November 8 on the bilateral cooperation in enforcing drug prevention and control laws in areas along the shared borderline.



The Chinese delegation to the event included Vice Director of the Public Security Bureau of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Luo Qiquan, and leaders of a number of agencies and localities of Guangxi.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese delegation was led by Colonel Doan Hong Hieu, Deputy Director of the Cao Bang Department of Public Security and Head of the provincial Investigation Police Agency, and leaders of a number of divisions under the provincial Department of Public Security as well as heads of public security divisions of some border districts of Cao Bang.



Since 2009, especially after the establishment of the Border Liaison Office (BLO) in August 2022, Cao Bang and Guangxi have seen progress in the bilateral cooperation in prevention and combat of trans-border drug-related crimes.



Through diverse exchange methods, the Counter-Narcotics Investigation Police Division of Cao Bang and the Counter-Narcotics Police Office of the Guangxi Department of Public Security have shared information on drug-related criminal situation and fostered coordination in seizing wanted criminals in an effective manner.



For example, in August, after receiving information from theirCao Bang counterparts, Guangxi police arrested Doan Thi Uyen, an extremely dangerous criminal who resided in Trang Dinh district of Lang Son province and escaped to Guangxi. On September 20, Guangxi's police handed over Uyen to the police of Cao Bang province.



At the talks, the two sides discussed the outcomes of their partnership in the prevention and fight of drug-related crimes, and pointed out shortcomings in their coordination and information exchange over the years. They also agreed on measures to deal with the shortcomings and collaboration orientations in the coming time.



Concluding the talks, the Department of Public Security of Cao Bang and the Public Security Bureau of Guangxi signed a coordination regulation between the BLO of Cao Bang and the BLO of Guangxi, aiming to increase the exchange of information and experience for better performance in preventing and handing trans-national drug-related crimes and protecting security and order in the border areas./.