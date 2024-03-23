Vietnamese, Chinese border guards hold joint patrol

Vietnamese and Chinese border guards take part in the joint patrol. (Photo: VNA)

Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northern province of Ha Giang coordinated with their counterparts in China’s Yunnan province to hold a joint patrol along the two provinces' shared border on March 22.

The patrol aims to detect violations of border regulations, resolve incidents occurring on the shared border, and protect security and safety along the borderline.

At the same time, the two sides popularised laws to border residents.

The two sides together checked the safety status of the border marker system on the 2.5km-long borderline from Marker No.227 to Marker No.228.

The joint patrol found that the national border markers remain intact and the border safety is secured, while residents on both sides of the border do not violate the law.

After the patrol, both sides signed a minute on patrolling, border management and protection. They also proposed policies and solutions to better manage the shared border, and agreed on the time and content for the next joint patrol.

Vietnam and China share a border of almost 1,450 km, including 1,065.6 km on land and 383.9 km over water. It traverses seven Vietnamese provinces - Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Quang Ninh - and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region./.