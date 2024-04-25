Making news
Vietnamese, Algerian Parties forge cooperation
Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, on April 24 held online talks with Mourad Lamoudi, who is in charge of external relations at the National Liberation Front (FLN) Party Central Committee of Algeria.
FLN Secretary General Abdelkrim Benmbarek attended the talks.
The FLN leaders asked Trung to convey their regards to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam, and highly valued achievements in Party building and national development the country has recorded over the past time.
The Algerian side also extended congratulations to Vietnam on the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and President Ho Chi Minh’s 134th birthday (May 19).
They highlighted the time-honoured relationship between the two Parties, which was established in 1955, only one year after the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
For his part, Trung conveyed regards from General Secretary Trong and other Vietnamese leaders to Secretary General Abdelkrim Benmbarek and other leaders of the FLN Party and the State of Algeria.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation through all-level meetings and contacts, and experience exchange in various fields, contributing to boosting the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.
They will also expand people-to-people exchange and further coordinate at international forums.
The sides consented to work towards the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Parties, thus contributing to creating a firm political foundation for the Vietnam-Algeria relationship./.