Vietnam wins three golds at 2023 World Weightlifting Championships

The three golds went to Lai Gia Thanh while Thanh’s teammate Ngo Son Dinh bagged the three silvers.

Without Chinese athletes registering to compete in this weight category, Thanh and Dinh outplayed their opponents from Thailand and Indonesia to clinch the medals.



The medals helped to motivate both Vietnamese athletes in the lead-up to ASIAD 19 competitions due to take place in Hangzhou, China, later this month.



The 2023 World Weightlifting Championships is getting underway in Riyadh from September 4-17 with the participation of 719 athletes from 153 countries and territories. The competition serves as a mandatory event to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, to which Vietnamese weightlifters have yet to get any tickets./.