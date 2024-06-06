Making news
Vietnam, US boost aviation security cooperation
At the event, Quang highlighted the cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and US agencies, including the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice in the fields of counter-terrorism, settlement of criminal cases, and arrest and handover of wanted criminals.
Quang suggested the two sides clinch an agreement on aviation security officers in 2024, helping ensure safe flights between the two nations, and elevate the bilateral cooperation in the area to a new high which is on par with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
He went on to say that both sides should enhance delegation exchanges at all levels so as to share information and experience in preventing and fighting aviation terrorism, establish a mechanism to discuss and handle information on suspicious signs and kinds of crimes, and pen measures to combat terrorist activities.
They should study and build cooperation documents on aviation security between the Vietnam Immigration Department and the US Transportation Security Administration to ensure security and safety for commercial flights, as well as enhance support for training activities and arrangement of field trips in the two countries, Quang added.
He took the occasion to ask the US side to promote regular information and experience exchange with the Ministry of Public Security’s units in air baggage, cargo and people screening process, and share measures to control the abuse of aviation services to smuggle and transport drugs, weapons and explosives as well as solutions to ensuring cybersecurity and preventing aviation terrorism.
Pekoske, for his part, affirmed that he will continue boosting the Vietnam – US ties and promote the cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security and its US partners in a deep, practical and effective fashion./.