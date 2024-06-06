Making news
Vietnam, UK share experiences in peacekeeping
Vietnam and the UK on June 5 launched an expertise exchange on issues involved in conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) for staffs of Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3.
In his opening remarks, Colonel Mac Duc Trong, deputy head of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said that this is the fifth time the department and the UK Defence Attaché Office have coordinated to organise a professional exchange activity in this field.
Taking place from June 5-12, this unique activity is expected to equip knowledge and raise awareness for officers and employees of the two units to be ready to carry out tasks at their mission area, ensuring compliance with the International Humanitarian Law and the International Human Rights Law, as well as the United Nations Security Council’s Resolutions.
Trong thanked the UK for its practical and valuable support for Vietnam, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the fine cooperation between the two ministries of defence in general and in the field of the UN peacekeeping in particular.
Appreciating Vietnam's commitments in participating in UN peacekeeping activities and pre-deployment training for forces, Colonel Tim O' Brien, UK Defence Attaché in Vietnam, said that Vietnam's peacekeeping forces have built prestige with international missions and friends through their dedication and professional working spirit. Vietnamese soldiers participating in peacekeeping operations are well trained, meeting high UN standards.
UK experts have shared their experiences in issues related to CRSV and SEA for officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3 who are about to replace those of Level-2 Field Hospital No.5 and Engineering Unit Rotation 2 when their tenure expires./.