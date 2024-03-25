Making news
Vietnam saves 428,000 kwh of electricity during Earth Hour 2024
The campaign, jointly organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, attracted the attention and participation of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide. Vietnam has so far participated in the campaign for 16 consecutive years.
This year, the campaign took place with a message of saving electricity as a habit, urging the community to practice energy conservation and environmental protection not just for one hour but throughout the entire year.
After 16 years, the Earth Hour has become a significant activity in March, playing a crucial role in transforming individual awareness into concrete actions./.