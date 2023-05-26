Vietnam requests China to withdraw vessels from its waters

Vietnam demands that China withdraw its research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10, Coast Guard vessels, and fishing vessels from Vietnam's waters, Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on May 25.



She made the call in response to a reporter’s question on Vietnam's reaction to the illegal operation of Chinese vessels in Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the East Sea recently.

Hang affirmed that Vietnam's EEZ was established in accordance with stipulations of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies have communicated many times with the Chinese side and implemented measures in line with international law and Vietnamese law to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnam are respected.

Vietnam requested relevant agencies on the Chinese side to comply with the common perceptions of the two countries' leaders and immediately stop the violation, withdraw the research vessel and other coast guard ships and fishing vessels from Vietnamese waters. Vietnam also urged China to respect Vietnam's sovereign rights and jurisdiction, strictly implement the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), maintain peace, cooperation, and development in the East Sea, and contribute to the development of the relations between the two countries./.