Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Geneva on the sidelines of a seminar on Vietnam - Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment, and technology in the framework of Vietnam Day 2023 in Zurich on September 8, the official stressed that Vietnam holds a geographical advantage while its economy has recorded significant advancements in recent years.



Vietnamese workers are known for their diligence, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, she said, noting that they consistently put in effort to accumulate wealth, and many of them choose to borrow more capital to start their own businesses.



She spotlighted Vietnam's remarkable economic growth in recent years and pointed out the Southeast Asian nation's advantages and policies to attract investment.



Xinyue Hou mentioned Vietnam's socio-economic development policies up to 2025, acknowledging its continuous efforts to ensure rapid and sustainable economic growth on the basis of promoting macroeconomic stability and the development of science, technology, and innovation.



She expressed the belief that Vietnam's efforts to spur industrialisation and modernisation will continue to yield positive results in the near future./.