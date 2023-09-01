Making news
Vietnam rejects all claims of China in East Sea: Spokeswoman
Hang made the statements while answering reporters’ questions regarding Vietnam’s response to the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)’s release of the so-called “standard map 2023” which covers Vietnam’s Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.
The issuance of the map as well as China’s "dotted line" claim show a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, as well as Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters as stipulated in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), she stressed.
Therefore, the sovereignty and maritime claims based on the "dotted line" as reflected in the map are void and violate international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, the spokeswoman said./.