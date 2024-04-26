Vietnam reiterates commitment to human rights: Spokeswoman

At an IT class at a secondary school in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam once again affirms its consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, considering human beings a centre and driving force of the country's renewal and development process, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on April 25.

Answering a reporter's query about Vietnam’s response to the US's 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released on April 22, Hang said though the US Department of State's annual human rights report has reflected Vietnam's achievements and progress in protecting human rights, it is regrettable that it continued to make several unobjective assessments based on inaccurate information about the actual situation in Vietnam.

She said the fundamental rights and freedom of people are recognised in the Constitution of Vietnam, protected and promoted by specific legal documents and exercised in practice.

Vietnam did, is, and will continue to engage in frank, open and constructive discussions with the US on issues of differing views to enhance mutual understanding and thereby contribute more positively to the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, the spokeswoman said./.