Vietnam ranks sixth at 2023 Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

All the six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds, two silvers and two bronzes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.



The results placed Vietnam in the sixth position out of the 112 participating teams.



Gold medalists were Pham Viet Hung, a 12th grader from High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Nguyen An Thinh, a 12th grader from Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong city.



The silver medalists were Hoang Tuan Dung, a 12th grader from High School for Gifted Students of the Hanoi National University of Education, and Nguyen Dinh Kien, an 11th grader from Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong city.



The bronze medals went to Khuc Dinh Toan, a 12th grader from Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted Students, and Nguyen Thanh Danh, a 12 grader from High School for the Gifted, Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City.



IMO 2023 was held in Japan from July 2-12, with the participation of 625 contestants from 112 countries and territories worldwide./.