Vietnam ranks first at world powerboat race
It was followed by Shajar Team and Victoria Team, both from United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As many as 295 Grand Prix tournaments have been held in more than 33 countries and territories across the globe.
This is the first time that the prestigious contest held by the governing body Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) has been hosted by Vietnam, with 18 leading drivers from China, Finland, France, Norway, Portugal, the UAE and Vietnam competing at Thi Nai lagoon, the largest saltwater one in the central region./.