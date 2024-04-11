Making news
Vietnam racing in AI development
Vietnam should not stand outside the global trend of utilising AI in socio-economic development, the official explained, adding that the ministry has embarked on the building of corridor documents to facilitate the industry, especially data-related issues.
On February 2, the Government approved a national data strategy which serves as a foundation for the development of the domestic AI industry and sets the target of having 100% of the national data centres, regional data centres and national centres for large data storage and high performance computing across the country guaranteed to connect successfully.
Citing a number of relevant decisions by the Government, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Giang emphasised the need for the country to ensure an open legal corridor and learn from developed nations’ experience in this field.
Digital technology development must go hand in hand with responsibility and ethics, he said.
Regarding the development of science-technology and innovation, deputy head of the MoST’s State Agency for Technology Innovation Nguyen Duc Hoang said the ministry will focus on perfecting relevant mechanisms and policies in the second quarter of this year, and expand international cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral, in this realm./.